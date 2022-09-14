MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two students are in custody after guns were found at Ripley High School Wednesday morning, the Lauderdale County School District announced.

The school district said they received an anonymous tip that a student had a gun on campus.

Law enforcement officers on campus quickly found the student and the gun.

The student was taken into custody and the high school was placed on lockdown during the investigation.

The school district said as officers continued their search, another firearm was found inside a car parked on campus. The student responsible for that firearm was also taken into custody.

The district also said the incident appears to be gang-related.

The lockdown was later lifted and additional officers will be on campus for the remainder of the week.