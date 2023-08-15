WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Some students at the Academies of West Memphis say the school’s dress code is unfair and discriminatory.

Tuesday, WREG spoke with two students who say they feel targeted because a school official told them their clothes were distracting.

Photos show the two juniors wearing black leggings. One of them wearing a regular t-shirt and the other wearing a sweatshirt. Per the dress code, leggings are banned unless they are worn with a “long top.”

Both students say they were sent to in-school suspension last week. Once they tried to contact their parents on their cell phones, the girls say they told they would get a two-day at-home suspension.

However, they say they ended doing up one day of ISS along with about 10 to 15 other girls after their parents spoke with school officials. The girls say the dress code is simply unfair.

“All of these girls were fully completely clothed. None of them exposing anything,” said Kaydence Vandergrif, one of the students. “They didn’t really try to tell us that we were being distracting, but everyone knows it distracts the boys. You know, your butt’s out, they’re looking at it, and it was told to us that a trash bag would be better.”

The school district sent WREG a statement that reads, “We are committed to an engaged student population and hope that students and parents will continue to provide feedback on our policies that can be shared with our School Board.”