MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis says a new 540-bed student apartment facility, plus an integrated athletic and academic facility, is planned for the school’s Park Avenue campus.

The U of M announced the plans Thursday. The new apartments, built by a public-private partnership between the university and national developer The Annex Group, are expected to open in 2026.

Tiger Park, a new facility for student athletes that will be built in phases over a decade, also is part of the plan. Officials say the facility will help recruiting for athletic programs.

The new apartments will help ease a housing crunch the university says it experienced this summer, when nearly 400 students were on a waitlist for housing.

The apartments, which will consist of four-bedroom, two-bedroom and studio units, will be available both to sudents and student-athletes.