MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A high school student in Dyersburg was arrested and charged Monday after a gun was found at the school.

Police say a 16-year-old Dyersburg High School student was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. The student was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by the DPD School Resource Officer assigned to the school.

No injuries were reported.

The juvenile is being held at the McDowell Detention Center pending juvenile court action.