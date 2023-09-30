MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A structure fire was reported on State Highway 191 in Crittenden County, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Photo courtesy of the West Memphis Fire Department

The fire is approximately .2 miles south of I-40 in the 1200 block of North 7th Street near West Memphis. Lanes are blocked at this time.

Witnesses nearby say the warehouse is used for storage by multiple businesses, and it contains items like packages and bottles. They say the building is closed on the weekends, and no one should have been inside.

The West Memphis Fire Department is asking for everyone to avoid the area for their safety and to allow emergency services unobstructed access.

“Our brave firefighters are working tirelessly to contain the situation and protect our community. Thank you for your cooperation during this challenging time,” said WMFD in a Facebook post.

WMFD says they will hold a briefing later today at an undetermined time.

WREG will provide updates when they become available.