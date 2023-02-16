MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The town of Ripley, Mississippi is seeing a lot of damage after a storm moved through the Mid-South Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Tippah and Alcorn counties in northeast Mississippi. A Tornado Watch was also issued for parts of the Memphis metro area.

According to the National Weather Service, at one point, there was a “likely tornado” heading across Benton County, Mississippi northwest of Ripley. A gas station in Ripley was hit by a possible tornado.

The owner of the gas station told us he was inside helping customers when it started to rain heavily and the wind whipped the doors open. When he came outside, he saw the damage that was left behind.

Damage caused by storm in Ripley, MS (Photo by Brooke Billions, WREG)

