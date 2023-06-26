MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A fast-moving storm that passed through Millington Sunday evening damaged homes, uprooted trees, left residents without power, and destroyed aircraft at the Millington-Memphis Airport.

Michael Gill, the Director at the Millington-Memphis Airport, peaked out after Sunday’s storm to see planes used for training destroyed.

“They are diamond aircraft, the other aircraft was a Cessna,” he said. “We sustained 70 knot winds out here. That’s approximately 80 mph winds. When it breaks your weather station, that makes you go hmm.”

Gill said the winds lifted one plane from where it was tethered and tossed it over the fence before it landed several yards away. The cord used to tie down the aircraft snapped.

Photo by Jerrita Patterson, WREG

Photo by Jerrita Patterson, WREG

Snapped trees and power lines left those in Millington with a lot to clean up.

“Currently, the city of Millington is at a standstill. Electrical is out, roads are impassible quite a few roofs are damaged,” Gill said.

Photo by Jerrita Patterson, WREG

Photo by Jerrita Patterson, WREG

Despite trees being uprooted, Gill said those who call the area home are deeply rooted in the community. After a storm that passed through in a matter of moments, the community is taking a moment to count their blessings.

According to Millington’s Public Safety Director Gary Graves, they are still accessing the area but at last check, there were no injuries with no one having to be transported.