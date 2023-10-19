MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the coming months, Mayor-Elect Paul Young and his transition team will meet with the current administration to lay out his vision. As Memphis prepares for new leadership, Mayor Jim Strickland is reflecting on his two terms.

As we prepare for a new generation of leadership, Strickland says he will be helping Paul Young and his team transition. He says he is thankful they have two months to get it right. Strickland stopped by WREG’s Live at 9 Thursday morning

“He’s a great guy, and I think he’ll be a great mayor,” Strickland said.

Young tells us his first order of business is crime, something Strickland has been pressing for the past eight years.

“Even in our best crime year, in 2011, we were still fifth worst in the country because the judicial system is broken,” Strickland said. “You can shoot people and get out on probation. You can steal car after car and get out on low bail and re-offend. We have to stop that.”

It’s what Strickland calls a revolving door in our criminal justice system, currently under the leadership of District Attorney Steve Mulroy. We asked him about Speaker Cameron Sexton calling for the possible impeachment of Mulroy.

“I don’t know but me and Mulroy have had a difference in opinion,” Strickland said. “I think there outta be more consequences in the court system.”

One thing Strickland has agreed on is changes to downtown safety. Now, a new 60-page Downtown Safety Plan has been released, recommending bars in the entertainment district shut their doors no later than 2 a.m.

“The old phrase we learned as young people, ‘“’Nothing good happened after midnight,'” Strickland said.

Young will be sworn in on January 1.