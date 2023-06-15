MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The name of a street will honor a Memphis hero who was killed on the job.

Firefighter David Pleasant died last year when a truck wrecked into the fire truck he was driving.

This week, the City Council approved a resolution to rename part of Mississippi Boulevard between East Georgia Avenue and South Danny Thomas, Firefighter David Pleasant Boulevard. It is located in front of station eight, where Pleasant worked. He was in his 32nd year of service when he was killed.

An official unveiling ceremony will be held on August 10th, marking the one-year anniversary of his death.

Maurice Yarbrough is charged with vehicular homicide in this case. Court documents reveal that Yarbrough was traveling at a high-rate speed when he ran the red light and crashed into the fire engine driven by Pleasant, killing him and injuring three of his colleagues.

He has previously been cited for multiple driving infractions over the years, dating back to 2003, which includes driving with a suspended license multiple times.