MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stormy weather that is predicted to move into the Mid-South Friday afternoon may impact Memphis in May’s World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

Memphis in May issued a weather advisory Friday morning.

“It may be necessary to temporarily suspend entry into the event as well as event activity for a period during lunchtime and early afternoon to ensure public safety, as lightning and thunderstorm activity is expected,” the advisory reads.

Memphis in May says the festival has an onsite meteorologist to “closely monitor developing weather with patron safety top of mind.”

The WREG Weather Experts are predicting a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight. While severe weather isn’t expected, the WREG Weather Experts aren’t ruling thunder and some small hail.

It will also be another hot and humid day, with a high of around 85 degrees Friday.