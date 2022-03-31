LEPANTO, Ark. — Severe weather left major damage in a Poinsett County, Arkansas, town.

Widespread damage can be seen in Lepanto following Wednesday’s storms.

The roofs were blown off of at least two buildings, including a museum. The museum reportedly has water damage, and some items maybe temporarily stored in nearby Dyess, Arkansas.

The town’s library also sustained roof damage. Branch librarian Amy Ford says her son and another patron were in the library when the storm hit. Plastic covering from a light fixture reportedly fell on a young man using a computer, but he was not injured.

Volunteers covered books with plastic sheeting from a local lumber store. None of the books had to be removed from the library.

So far, no injuries have been reported.