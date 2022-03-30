MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Rain and strong winds caused problems all over Memphis Wednesday.

Drivers on Poplar near Mendenhall had to deal with flooding while residents in the Highland Heights neighborhood had to deal with a fallen tree.

That tree didn’t hit anything, but a large tree at the Uptown Square Apartments fell on one of the units. It damaged the roof and a bedroom window.

Downed tree at the Uptown Square Apartments.

Eula Gray lives a few doors down.

“Oh Lord, it scared me so bad,” Gray said. “I went and got my boots on and I said Lord, I need to go over there and see if everybody alright. I left out of here and ran down there.”

Thankfully, she says everybody was okay. Maintenance put a tarp on the window but the apartment manager said it will take time to repair the damage.

In addition to the damage, a lot of debris was blown around Memphis, some of it left over from February’s ice storm.