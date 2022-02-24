MILLINGTON, Tenn. — While the freezing rain has stopped across West Tennessee, problems including downed trees and powerlines remain.

Among the areas hardest hit is Millington.

Fallen trees mean power outages for some living along Old Millington Road.

The trees also block access to streets, forcing folks who live nearby to take matters into his own hands.

“I had to walk up to my friend’s house to go grab the axes to split the wood, I get up there and they were not awake,” one man said.

Along Old Millington Road, trees fell left and right.

A Shelby County Sheriff Deputy found himself in an unfortunate situation. He was stuck in between two trees and trapped until one of the trees was removed from the street.

An ice-covered tree across a road in north Shelby County

A cracked utility pole in north Shelby County

An MLGW truck near Jeter Elementary in north Shelby County

The Shelby County Sheriff’s office tells WREG the deputy has been assigned to stay in that area to warn drivers about dangerous conditions and crews can’t remove the trees until MLGW handles the utility line.

A few minutes outside of Millington, a tree came crashing down on a home, destroying several rooms. Thankfully, no one was injured.

“The good Lord was with us, had his hand on us so that the main thing is that neither one of us was hurt,” one resident said.

At the time, the family was sleeping.

Now they are left picking up the pieces as they try to figure out what is next.

“It’s gonna take a while that’s just something you don’t know,” he said.

But one thing is for certain, Mother Nature certainly left an impact.