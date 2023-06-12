MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are numerous power and traffic light outages in Cordova and Germantown due to Sunday night’s severe thunderstorm.

Numerous powerlines have fallen throughout the area, and MLGW is working quickly to restore power.

Because of this issue, some traffic lights are also down. Germantown Police released a statement to let drivers know that traffic lights at the following intersections are not working:

Wolf River/Germantown Road

Germantown Rd/Brierbrook Road,

Wolf River Blvd/Kimbrough Road

Farmington Blvd/Brierbrook Road

They urge everyone to treat intersections without lights as a four-way stop.

As of right now, more than 7,700 customers are without power in the Memphis area. MLGW is urging anyone without power to call 901-544-6500.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for parts of Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi, on Sunday until 10:00 p.m. Those areas were upgraded to an enhanced risk for severe weather.