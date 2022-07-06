MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he admitted to carjacking two rideshare drivers in southwest Memphis.

According to Memphis Police, a Lyft driver picked up three men from Honduras Cove on July 2 around 9 p.m. When they got to Honduras and Horn Lake, one of the men put a gun to her head and told her to get out of the car.

The driver and another passenger got out of the vehicle and the suspects drove off.

Police say an Uber driver was also carjacked Tuesday on Brushwood Drive.

The victim said she picked up three men in the 5100 block of Brushwood Drive. When they got to the stop sign on Brushwood Drive, all three men told her “Stop the vehicle and don’t move.”

The suspects were armed with two guns and a knife.

The victim said the suspects also asked for money and her cash app information. She then got out of the vehicle and the suspects pulled off.

Officers later found the suspect inside the stolen vehicle. All three suspects were seen running away from the vehicle.

After further investigation, Nicholas Odum was developed as a suspect and arrested a short time later. Investigators say Odum admitted to being involved in the carjackings.

Odum was charged with three counts of carjacking, three counts of employment of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, and evading arrest to wit foot pursuit.

There is no bond information at this time.