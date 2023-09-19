MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A traumatic injury can lead to severe bleeding and become life threatening in a matter of minutes. That’s why Regional One Health Medical Center is working to educate as many people as possible.

Geretta Hollins, a program coordinator at Regional One, is on a mission to equip as many people as possible with the know-how when a medical emergency arises.

“Severe bleeding happens anywhere,” Hollins said. “Someone falls and they injury their head and they have bleeding from their head, a gunshot wound, ATV accident…any type of trauma, any type of severe bleeding. This training can help to hopefully stop that bleeding.”

Nearly half-dozen people participated in the Stop the Bleed course Tuesday. It started with a table talk and a precise PowerPoint presentation. From there, Jessyca Robinson and the others took part in a mock scenario.

“I am a hands on kind of learner so I appreciate the hands on training,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the one hour course could make all the difference if ever she needed to jump into action.

“I just need to be prepared at all times and also for family, I just want to know as much as I can know about saving a life,” she said.

Hollins pointed out that a person can bleed out in minutes, so it really matters to know the basics when time is of the essence.

“Pack the wound with a gauze or whatever clean cloth or material you have, put pressure on the wound to help stop the bleed, and if needed and the bleeding doesn’t stop, you tie a tourniquet around that body part and you wait until EMS arrives,” Hollins said. “Do not stop the pressure.”

Tuesday’s course offered information for someone who may find themselves in a critical situation. With uncertainty always looming, one thing that is certain is it’s never too early to prepare, but it can be too late.

“Stop the bleed and save a life,” Hollins said.

The Stop the Bleed course is available to anyone or any group, and they will come to you. You can schedule a session by emailing the program’s coordinator at traumaoutreach@regionalonehealth.org.