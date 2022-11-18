COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Colliervile couple was arrested Tuesday after police said they found an array of stolen vehicles outside their home.

Alicia Hodge and Norman Smith are both facing a charge of theft of property $60,000-$250,000.

Collierville Police and Shelby County Deputies both went to a house on Cold Creek Drive Thursday to look for a stolen U-Haul van and discovered a stolen Ford F250 truck, a stolen Bobcat and a utility trailer, court records show.

Investigators said Hodge gave them the keys to the U-Haul stolen out of Collierville and the stolen pickup truck and told officers where they could find the key to the Bobcat.

Police said Hodge told them she rented the Ford F250 from Home Depot, and the battery died. She said she asked the company to come pick it up.

Shelby County detectives were also called to the scene and tried to question Smith, who was at the house. He told them Hodge was his girlfriend, but he didn’t know why officers were at his residence.

Hodge was released from jail on a $10,000 bond, and Smith on his own recognizance. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.