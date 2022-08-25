MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A case of a stolen vehicle reportedly ended with shots being fired and an attempted murder charge.

Memphis Police responded to a report of shots fired at Quintell Avenue and Robbiedon Street on August 9.

The victim reportedly told police he had spotted his girlfriend’s Arkansas tags on a Honda Accord. Police say the tags came from the woman’s Chevy Trailblazer, which had been stolen.

Police say the victim chased the driver of the Honda Accord to the area of Quintell and Robbiedon. When they got to a dead end, the suspect reportedly got of the car and started shooting at the victim.

Memphis Police say the victim took cover and fled the scene in his vehicle. The victim reportedly hid behind a nearby house. Police say the suspect ran into nearby woods.

According to police, on August 15, the victim identified the suspect as 24-yearold Joseph Pugh. Police say this incident was the second time the victim had chased Pugh over his girlfriend’s stolen SUV.

Memphis Police say Pugh had previoulsy pled guilty to burglary of a motor vehicle in December of 2019. Pugh had received a two-year sentence.

Now, Pugh is facing several new charges, including attempted first degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.