MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he assaulted his girlfriend and was found with a stolen MPD weapon.

Investigators say a woman was arguing with her boyfriend Jibril Robinson outside of their apartment on Azalia before 5 a.m. Thursday when he struck her in the mouth and knocked out her teeth.

Robinson then reportedly went behind her apartment building and removed her AC unit. He entered the apartment and assaulted her again before he left.

Investigators said officers found Robinson near an abandoned apartment and pursued him on foot. He was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Officers returned to the abandoned apartment and found two stolen guns along with Robinson’s personal belongings. One of the guns was a stolen MPD weapon.

Robinson was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon to wit stolen handgun, convicted felon in possession of a weapon, and evading arrest to wit foot pursuit.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 12.