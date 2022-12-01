MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Technology is once again playing a part in tracking down an alleged thief.

Tuesday evening, a man was fueling up at the Z Market along S. Perkins before he was held up by two men with a third person in a getaway vehicle idling nearby.

The victim’s vehicle, cash, identification, and iPhone were stolen. The victim was able to track that stolen iPhone, pinging it nearly four miles away to Lamar Ave.

Officers with the airways precinct jumped into action. Police reportedly discovered two of the accused outside the store with one inside in front of a device where you can trade in phones for cash.

Police even dialed the victim’s cell phone only to hear a phone ringing inside the device where cell phones are traded.

Shaquille Adair was taken into custody.

This is not the first time technology has been used to track an alleged thief. In the middle of November, a woman’s iPad was stolen from her car. She tracked it to a home along Shady Ridge Drive, which led to the arrest of 20-year-old Michael Walker and 18-year-old Latravius Davis.

Also in lockup for something similar is 39-year-old Willie Stills. He was allegedly captured on a home surveillance camera by the homeowner breaking into a house.

Adair is being held on a $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.

So far, police have not named the other two people connected to the crime. If you know anything that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.