MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two 18-year-olds face multiple charges for reportedly stealing an Infiniti, ramming into three police cars and being found with drugs, according to Memphis Police.

On June 4, an undercover officer saw a gray Infiniti G37 with a broken back passenger window and no tags traveling in the area of Hickory Hill and Winchester Road. The officer followed the car until it backed into a parking space at a complex.

MPD said more officers made the scene and laid stop-sticks at the exit. The Infiniti, which was not blocked in and had a clear path, rammed into two police cars. It then went toward the exit, popping two tires on the sticks.

According to reports, the car continued driving, hitting another police car.

Two males inside the car abandoned it in the 5900 block of Hickory Hill Square. The driver, Markecio Callicutt, was running with a black handgun, police say. He was taken into custody.

The passenger, Jonmerquai Davenport, was also taken into custody after a foot chase.

Memphis Police ran the VIN on the Infiniti and found it stolen on June 2. The car was valued at $13,300. A red backpack was inside, filled with 201.4 grams of marijuana and a black scale.

Callicutt is being charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault of a First Responder, Evading Arrest, Intentionally Exading Arrest in a Car, Possession of Marijuana with Intention to Sell, Possession of a Firearm, Reckless Driving, Theft of Property $10,00-$60,000 and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

Davenport is being charged with Evading Arrest, possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intention to Sell and Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000.