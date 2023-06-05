MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man used a gun stolen more than a year ago in Cordova to try to carjack someone Monday morning in Orange Mound.

The victim told police he and an acquaintance were sitting in a car outside a store at Park Avenue and Haynes when a man with a gun walked up to them and said, “Get out of my car.”

The victim put his car in reverse and got away. He found a police officer a block away and reported the incident.

When the victim and the officer returned to the scene a few minutes later, they saw Eric Facison walking from behind the store. The victim pointed him out to the officer, and a Springfield Armory handgun was found nearby.

Police noted in a report that the weapon had been reported in a database as stolen from a shopping center on Germantown Parkway in December, 2021.

Facison, 45, is charged with two counts of attempted carjacking, theft of a firearm and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.