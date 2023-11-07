MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While chasing a carjacking suspect, both the Memphis Police patrol car and the stolen vehicle crashed, landing on railroad tracks.

According to reports, an officer pursued the suspect when both vehicles flew off the road and landed on some railroad tracks.

The incident happened at Castalia Street and Southern Avenue– which is on the southern edge of the Cooper-Young neighborhood.

The stolen blue Dodge Challenger burst into flames and was completely burned out. The officer’s car had front-end damage.

Reports state that the carjacking suspect had minor injuries and was taken into custody. The officer involved in the crash is uninjured.

So far, no charges have been filed. Officers say this is an ongoing investigation.

We will provide more details as they become available.