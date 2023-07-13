MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police say an investigation into a stolen vehicle led to the arrests of three shooting suspects, two of them teenagers.

Covington Police say 26-year-old Thomas Williams of Covington and two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Broadmeadows apartment complex.

Covington Police say that at around 7:20 p.m. Monday evening, officers received a license plate reader notification regarding a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Jackson, Tennessee. Officers reportedly found the vehicle in the parking lot of a Mapco gas station in Covington.

Photo of stolen vehicle courtesy of the Covington Police Department

According to Covington Police, officers initiated a traffic stop, during which two teens tried to flee the scene. The driver was identified as a 17-year-old from Memphis and the passenger was identified as a 16-year-old from Jackson.

Covington Police say that during the investigation, detectives discovered evidence that connected the 17-year-old driver and two other suspects to the Saturday morning shooting at the Broadmeadows apartment complex.

After examining evidence from the shooting, detectives were reportedly able to identify the driver and another 17-year-old as suspects. Covington Police say both teens and their parents were brought in for questioning.

Police say the teens admitted to their roles in the shooting. Detectives later identified Williams as the third suspect, who police say also admitted to his role in the shooting.

Photo courtesy of the Covington Police Department

Williams has been charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The teen involved in both the shooting and vehicle theft was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, being a juvenile in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The other teen arrested has been charged in the shooting has been charged with facilitation of a felony and being a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

Covington Police say both teens were taken to the Dyersburg Juvenile Facility and will be transported back to Tipton County Juvenile Court.

Williams is expected to appear in court in August. His bond has been set at $10,000.