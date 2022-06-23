MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers are facing multiple charges after officers said they tried to run away during a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle.

Officers conducted the traffic stop Wednesday afternoon after discovering a car without a license plate near Ptarmigan Trail and Wildflower Lane in Northeast Memphis.

When the vehicle stopped, officers said the three teens ran from the vehicle and led police on a foot chase. All three suspects were soon captured and taken into custody.

The car, a Dodge Charger, was discovered to be stolen after officers check the VIN number. Police also found five pistols and a backpack filled with key FOBs. Three of the five pistols were also stolen, according to MPD.

Officers later conducted a search at one of the teenagers’ homes and found two pistols and multiple magazines.

The teens’ ages were 16, 17 and 17 years old.

The 16-year-old was charged with prohibited weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and four counts of theft of property.

One of the 17-year-olds was charged with evading arrest, prohibited weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, vandalism and four counts of theft of property.

The third teen was charged with prohibited weapon, seven counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and four counts of theft of property.