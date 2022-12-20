MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen car with four people inside careened into a building at Mississippi Boulevard and Danny Thomas on Tuesday.

The crash left the vehicle halfway inside the garage-door entry.

Police said the car was reported stolen about 3 a.m. When they found it, they deployed stop sticks. The car then struck the building in the 500 block of Danny Thomas.

Police said four people are in custody, and three are juveniles. They were taken to hospitals as a precaution after the crash, but an officer at the scene said there were no major injuries.