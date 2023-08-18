MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were taken into custody Thursday after a car stolen from Memphis linked the men to multiple burglary and theft crimes in Tipton County.

According to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information that a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle involved in a string of burglaries was at Hodge’s Scrapyard in Stanton, Tenn.

Deputies made the scene and found that the vehicle was in fact the suspect vehicle that deputies were looking for, reports say.

The occupants were identified as 38-year-old Eric Allen of Atoka, Tenn., and 30-year-old Lester Jones of Drummonds, Tenn.

Reports say Allen and Jones were in possession of several items that were confirmed to be stolen and the two were subsequently arrested.

TCSO says deputies also learned that the vehicle being used in the burglaries by Jones and Allen, was reported to have been stolen out of Memphis.

According to reports, members of the Criminal Investigations Division were able to tie both Jones and Allen to additional burglary and theft crimes in the area.

Allen and Jones are each being held on $25,000 bonds and are scheduled to appear in General Session Court on Sept. 12.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-3300.