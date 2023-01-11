MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for two individuals who might have more information about a nightclub shooting that sent multiple people to the hospital on New Year’s Day.

Just hours into the new year, shots rang out at Life Lounge in the 6100 block of Mt. Moriah Road in Hickory Hill.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. At least two victims showed up area hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police have not said what led to the shooting but have released pictures of two persons of interest and a vehicle.

Photos provided by Memphis Police Department

If you recognize the individuals or have any information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-490-2210.