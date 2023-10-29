MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the Wheeler Williams statues at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art were damaged by a vehicle Saturday night, according to the museum.

Officers responded to the hit-and-run accident at around 9:30 p.m. Police say no injuries were reported.

The museum released a statement on Sunday morning regarding the incident.

“The beloved Wheeler Williams statues, ‘Spring’ and ‘Summer’ were badly damaged by a vehicle last night. We are working with authorities to determine next steps.”

Brooks Museum also mentioned that all exhibits remain open on Sunday.