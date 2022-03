MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If your commute takes you down Poplar Avenue between Perkins and I-240, take note.

TDOT will soon begin repaving the 2.3-mile section of Poplar in East Memphis. Signs will go up this week, and the $4.2 million job is expected to last through Sept. 30, TDOT said.

Crews will be working 7 days a week, and there will be lane closures at night between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Poplar carries 47,000 vehicles a day.

You can check traffic conditions each day here.