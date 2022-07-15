MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis health care facility’s license has been suspended after an investigation by the state’s health department.

At Loving Arms of Memphis, their mission statement says they “enrich the aging experience by providing opportunities for active, engaged, and purposeful living.”

However, a new report from the state reveals they have not lived up to their words.

Back in 2018, the state started investigating the assisted living facility. Inspectors say they found missing documentation and non-licensed personnel caring for residents along with several other infractions, such as not providing patients with three meals a day.

As a result of the findings and failure to address the issue, Loving Arms of Memphis was placed on probation in 2019.

Two years later, they remained on probation after failing to get things in compliance.

The final straw came last month when investigators conducted an unannounced visit and discovered uninhabitable living conditions, such as flies and gnats in the refrigerator, along with cockroaches in the cabinets and on dishes.

After years of mismanagement, the Tennessee Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities elected to suspend their license, and Loving Arms of Memphis must relocate residents and can no longer accept new clients.

WREG stopped by the facility and a person who answered the door declined to comment and asked us to leave.

It’s unclear how long the suspension will last.