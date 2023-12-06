MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Sen. Brent Taylor is calling for an investigation into a Shelby County criminal court judge and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office in connection with reduced sentences in recent cases.

Taylor (R-Dist. 31) says Judge Paula Skahan and D.A. Steve Mulroy took “unlawful” action by reducing a man’s 162-year sentence and commuting the sentence of a death row inmate.

“I am asking the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct to review the actions of Judge Paula Skahan regarding her apparent advocacy of a criminal defendant and her personal bias concerning previous judicial officials,” Taylor said in a news release. “It appears Judge Skahan used the powers of her office to get a man released from prison knowing she had no such power.”

Taylor also called for the state board to review whether Mulroy played a role in reducing one sentence and “commuting the death sentence of a twice-convicted murderer.”

“This individual will soon be eligible for release into the community which could be as early as August of 2024,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s release did not specify which cases he was referring to, but some cases that have made news recently match the details he described.

Courtney Anderson was sentenced in the late 1990s to 162 years for multiple counts of theft and forgery charges. He was released in December 2022 after serving 25 years, but a state appeals court later reinstated that sentence in October after the court determined the judge did not have proper jurisdiction and that only the governor could commute a sentence.

Michael Sample, who was convicted of a double murder in 1983, had his death sentence vacated in May after Sample was found to have intellectual disabilities that prevented his execution.

Sample’s lawyers presented the case to Judge Skahan in February 2023 and asked her to vacate the death sentence. Mulroy didn’t challenge the request.

WREG is attempting to contact Skahan and Mulroy for a response.