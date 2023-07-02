MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A state representative says the Shelby County Sheriff’s office needs to show transparency after a fatal shooting involving a deputy in Raleigh.

Last month, 21-year-old Jarveon Hudspeth was shot and killed by a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy.

State Representative Antonio Parkinson represents the district where the shooting happened. He said the community deserves answers.

“I think it is important that they move the investigation expeditiously so we can get the answers that we need to get in order to see what really happened with that young man’s life,” Parkinson said.



The shooting happened after the TBI said the deputy approached a parked car. The driver managed to drive off, dragging the deputy who was pinned against the car door for almost 100 yards. TBI said the deputy then shot the driver, who continued to drive for about a half mile further before stopping.

While the reason the deputy approaching the car has not been released, Parkinson said a traffic stop should not end in death or injury.

“Anyone that is pulled over for a traffic citation should feel safe when they are pulled over, but we also want our officers that are out here patrolling the streets to feel safe as well,” he said.

Last week, Hudspeth’s family held a press conference, and Kareem Ali, a lawyer representing the family, said no one from the sheriff’s department had reached out to his family.

“If your officer did not do anything wrong, if your administration did nothing wrong what is so difficult about reaching out to a family and shedding light,” Ali said.

It’s something Parkinson agrees with.

“I think it is important for everyone involved to reach out and talk to that mother and at least look her in the eye and tell her there is going to be a real investigation,” Parkinson said.

So far, no new updates have been released in the investigation.