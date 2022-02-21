MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Community leaders are calling for an investigation into Family Dollar stores and asking consumers to stop shopping there after more than 1,000 dead rodents were found in a West Memphis distribution warehouse.

State Rep. G.A. Hardaway (D-Memphis) and other leaders held a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday to outline steps they want to see taken to hold Family Dollar accountable and get stores cleaned up.

FDA inspectors said they found more than 1,000 dead rodents and birds at a Family Dollar Distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas. Because of that, more than 400 Family Dollar stores are temporarily closed.

Hardaway accused the company of putting consumers and workers at the distribution center in danger.

Hardaway released a statement Monday morning:

“I’m requesting the State of Tennessee Department of Health (TDOH), the TN Division of Consumer Affairs, the TN Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA), the TN Department of Human Services (TDHS) and the Shelby County Department of Health to immediately launch full, thorough and independent investigations of Family Dollar’s business and operational practices, including, but not limited to, the FDA findings of unsafe and unsanitary conditions. In addition, I am contacting the Department of Human Services (DHS) for potential emergency food replacement and the Tennessee Department of Labor for possible emergency unemployment benefits. “I am also requesting the Tennessee House of Representatives Government Operations Committee to convene hearings, as soon as possible, to determine how the ongoing threat to public health posed by the Family Dollar stores has gone either undetected or unregulated by the state and local agencies responsible for insuring public health and employee safety. “All state agency and legislature investigation findings should be shared with the TN Attorney General for evaluation of possible civil and criminal liabilities and to ascertain whether further legal actions are justified. If you’re an employee or consumer who’s hesitant about contacting a government agency please contact a trusted elected official.” He concluded his statement: “STOP SHOPPING AT FAMILY DOLLAR STORES!!!”





WREG was first made aware of the rodent problems at the same warehouse in January by former employees.

One former employee shared a video with WREG of someone offering food to a rat. Weeks later, regulators have stepped in to address the issue.

Shelby County Commissioner Reginald Milton said residents in many communities in Memphis have little choice but to shop at discount stores like Family Dollar, and the company needs to take care of those customers.

“Many of these residents have no option. You are in a food desert,” Milton said.