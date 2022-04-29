MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re following reports of an officer-involved shooting in West Memphis.

Arkansas State Police spent hours investigating a shooting that possible involved an officer in the area of Broadway near South 16th street Thursday night.

A spokesperson with the state would not confirm or deny the information and stated they would have more details later Friday morning.

The spokesperson reported that the initial incident involved a non life-threatening wound.

Officers had several evidence markers out in the middle of the road and several more off to the side. The area was blocked off for hours.

We are still gathering information from officials for more details on exactly what happened.

CRIME SCENE: West Memphis PD and Arkansas State Police have blocked off part of Broadway St



Investigators have now been out here for hours. There are more than a dozen evidence markers on the ground.



I’m told ASP is handling the investigation.

Stay with @3onyourside for updates pic.twitter.com/cZwcF4sgj2 — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) April 29, 2022

This story will be updated when more information is released.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.