MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governor Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency after storms ripped through Mississippi Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Gov. Reeves issued the proclamation on Saturday after initial reports show that at least 23 people are dead and several injured after tornadoes made their way through the state.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said that search and rescue teams have been deployed to help victims impacted by the tornadoes. They confirmed early Saturday that 23 people have died so far, with four missing and dozens injured.

The agency said a few minutes later, “Unfortunately, these numbers are expected to change.”

In the aftermath of storms, the Oxford School District is doing their part. The school district said they will be accepting donations at the gate during the Oxford High School vs. Grenada baseball game at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Donations can be in the form of monetary donations or supplies (water, tarps, clothing, etc.)