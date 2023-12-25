MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park closed early Monday night due to a power outage.

Shelby Farms Park said at 6:15 p.m. that Starry Nights was closing due to a power outage and would remain closed until MLGW restored power. Around 8:30 p.m., park officials said power was not restored and Starry Nights would not reopen.

“We are disappointed that this impacts your holiday plans, but we appreciate your support of Shelby Farms Park,” Shelby Farms Park said in a Facebook post.

We reached out to MLGW about the cause of the outage. They responded saying, “Crews are working quickly and safely as possible to restore power. The cause of the outage is under review.”

However, Shelby Farms is not the only area affected by the outage. Around 9 p.m., more than 14,000 people are without power — mostly in Collierville, Germantown, and southeast Shelby County.

MLGW said the Collierville outage was due to a transmission line interruption. They said are investigating the cause of the outage and there is currently no estimated restoration time.

Park officials say tickets for Monday night’s show will be honored Tuesday night for the same time window. If you need additional assistance with your ticket, email tickets@shelbyfarmspark.org.