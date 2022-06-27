MEMPHIS, Tenn.– WDIA announced Monday that Stan Bell will fill the role of morning DJ host following radio legend Bobby O’Jay’s death earlier this year.

The Memphis radio station gave Bell a warm welcome on their Facebook page saying, “WDIA is excited to welcome Memphis son Stan Bell as host of the “Stan Bell Morning Show” from 6a-10a here on the Heart & Soul of Memphis! Let’s show him some!”

DJ Bobby O’Jay joined 1070 WDIA in Memphis in 1983.

O’Jay passed away while he was working at the station on May 3. He was 68 years old.