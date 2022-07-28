MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stabbing in Raleigh left one person dead and two others injured on Thursday morning.
Police responded to the incident near the corner of James and North Highland around 4 a.m.
One person was dead on arrival, according to police.
Two others were taken to the hospital, including a child being sent to Le Bonheur.
Police have not released any suspect information.
