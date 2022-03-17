MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It’s St. Patrick’s Day and the luck of the Irish is upon us!

For the first time since the pandemic began, celebrations are in full swing as COVID cases continue to dive.

The Shelby County Health Department reported Thursday the 7-day rolling average of cases reached a low of 26. That number down from over 2,000 cases in January.

After a tough two years in the pandemic, DJ Naylor, the owner of Celtic Crossing, said he’s just happy to be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with live music, traditional dancers and a packed house decked out in green.

“It’s sort of refreshing a little bit relieving. It’s great to have the world coming back to normal. People really want to get out and enjoy themselves,” he said.

Irish bagpipes are proudly blaring in Celtic Crossing. For Naylor, the holiday is deep-rooted in tradition.

“It’s the biggest day of the year.. I’m Irish born and raised in Ireland.. it’s our national holiday and he’s the patron saint of Ireland so it’s celebrated as immigrant we celebrate it more overseas than at home,” Naylor said.

Betty Jo Baltz is wearing green for good luck. She said she’s just thankful to be out for her 85th birthday.

“I got my good friends here with me and I got my family and everybody is well, so that’s the best part,” Baltz said.

Customers are also thrilled to cheer on the Memphis Tigers as they play their first game in the NCAA Tournament against Boise State.

“The luck of the Irish is going to come through for the Memphis Tigers today..”

Celtic Crossing told us $1 will be donated to Ukrainian relief efforts for every green beer sold.