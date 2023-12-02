MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 22nd annual St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Marathon broke records with a total of $15 million raised for childhood cancer research, bringing the lifetime total raised to more than $138 million, reports say.

Over 20,000 runners representing all 50 states and over 75 countries, along with almost 4,000 volunteers, took to the streets of Memphis Saturday to raise funds in support of the fight to end childhood cancer.

According to a press release from ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude, the City of Memphis also benefited from the event, which is estimated to produce a $43 million economic impact for the local retail, transportation, and hospitality industries.

“This event proves that it is about far more than crossing a finish line. It’s about giving kids a chance to live their best lives and celebrate every moment. We are so grateful to every St. Jude Hero, volunteer, supporter, and donor who fundraises to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food so they can focus on helping their child live,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude.

Breaking another record, 1,350 patient families reportedly participated in the event this year.

The 2023 top finishers for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend include the following:

Full Marathon:

Jordan English of Kansas City, MO with a winning time of 2:30:21.

Sadie Smith of Kirkwood, MO with a winning time of 5:16:22.

Robert Reidelberger of Maryville, IL won the wheelchair division with a time of 5:16:22.

Half Marathon:

Kenny Guy of Felton, DE, finished with a time of 1:08:51.

Amanda Nunan of Memphis, TN, finished with a time of 1:24:31.

10K:

Shaun Garrett of Arvada, CO crossed the finish line first with a time of 38:10.

Brittany Humphreys of Germantown, TN finished with a time of 40:04.

5K:

Thomas Dickinson of Germantown, TN finished with a time of 17:38.

Meriel Rowland of Memphis, TN crossed the finish line with a time of 18:52.

To make a donation, visit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital online.