MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This Black History Month, an exhibit at the National Civil Rights Museum will reflect St. Jude’s 60-year legacy that defied racial inequities within healthcare.

It will spotlight Black leaders, staff, and patients whose lives were shaped by St. Jude Hospital. The exhibit traces the history of St. Jude and ALSAC dating back to 1962.

President of the National Civil Rights Museum, Dr. Russell Wigginton, made a statement:

This new exhibit contributes to the broader tale of the civil rights movement in Memphis. Just as the Lorraine was one of the few places in the 1960s where African Americans were welcomed, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital opened its doors to all at the height of formal segregation. We look forward to the greater understanding this exhibit will create about the intertwined histories of Memphis and St. Jude.”

Among those highlighted is Dr. Rudolph Jackson who was one of the first Black doctors at St. Jude. The exhibit’s tribute to Dr. Jackson is especially moving because he passed away last year. St. Jude also plans to recognize Jackson’s contributions by naming a space on their campus after him.

The exhibit at National Civil Rights Museum will be on display until March 8.