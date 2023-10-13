MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee Department of Health has revoked the license of a St. Francis doctor after she was accused of improperly treating several patients.

The state revoked Dr. Delenya S. Allen’s license late in September. An order obtained by WREG states that Allen failed to meet the standard of care in three cases, including a case where she reportedly failed to recognize the severity of an abdominal wound and recommended that a patient with a fever of 102 degrees be discharged.

In another case, the order alleges that Allen did not properly treat a bowel obstruction and failed to recognize “septic shock secondary to bowel perforation.”

The Medical Executive Committee reportedly found that Allen’s professional care was “substantial, detrimental to patient safety, and reflect an inability to make medical decisions based on proper interpretation of physical examination, radiologic examination, and laboratory results.”

According to the order, Allen’s clinical privileges at St. Francis Hospital were revoked in March 2020. The order claims that Allen failed to participate in any peer review processes at St. Francis and did not appeal the revocation of her hospital privileges.

Allen is alleged to have violated Tennessee codes regarding “unprofessional, dishonorable, or unethical conduct” and “gross health care liability, or a pattern of continued or repeated health care liability, ignorance, negligence or incompetence in the course of medical practice.”

In addition to the revocation of her license, Allen faces three $1,000 fines.