MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after Chief Deputy Gene Wingo passed away recently.

In a Facebook post, the First Judicial Task Force shared their condolences:

“Tonight our deepest condolences go out to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Major Gene Wingo.

Major Wingo served both St. Francis County and the First Judicial District as a long-time and well-respected law enforcement officer. Major Wingo was a long-time friend of the 1st DTF, and worked part-time for the task force for many years. Major Wingo was Sheriff Bobby May’s designated representative to the Drug Task Force Board of Directors for the past several years, where he still currently served this district.

Major Wingo gave of himself to serve his county, state, and nation. Tonight, it was our highest honor to escort Major Wingo back home to St. Francis County along with our brothers and sisters of the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office.”