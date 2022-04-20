MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a pair of squatters moved their belongings into two rental properties in a Parkway Village neighborhood and changed the doorknobs and locks to one of the houses.

Kandi Walker and Octavious Dean were arrested Wednesday after property managers discovered they were living in the homes.

Police said they were called to the 4300 block of Almo Avenue after a rental manager noticed several items outside the house, and a neighbor told him a man and woman were inside the house squatting.

David Sehar said he saw Dean run on the porch and grab a backpack, and he was able to take a picture of Dean before he ran away.

Neighbors told Sehar that Walker had been there earlier in the day and left her belongings inside.

A bright yellow ‘no trespassing’ sign is now posted to the front door.

Police said Dean and Walker were also squatting inside a house in the 2900 block of Randy Lane. The property is just 300 feet away from the house on Almo.

Officers said Kelli Bouland went to her property on Randy Lane, discovered furniture inside the house, and realized the doorknobs and locks had been changed.

Bouland said she had to break out a window to access the residence.

She said Walker and Dean were both inside the house, and Dean came outside yelling and cursing at her.

Neighbors on Randy Lane said they knew someone had moved into the house and believed the couple had been there for about two months.

Kandi Walker (left) and Octavious Dean (right)

Walker and Dean are charged with residential burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police have not said if there was any damage to the houses.