MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man robbed a home and left behind a can of soda and his mail.

According to reports, on December 17, Memphis Police responded to a burglary call in Raleigh. The victim discovered that someone had broken into his home through a side window.

Records showed that the suspect stole $600 worth of lawn equipment from the residence.

Officers investigated the scene and found a Sprite can along with mail addressed to Travanti Jones. Court documents say detectives were able to lift fingerprints from the can and run it through the database.

When the results came back, they matched with the owner of the mail.

The victim told police that he did not know Jones and had never allowed him access to his home.

Jones was just arrested and is charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property $1,000 or Less. He is set to appear in court Wednesday.