MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The spring break rush to escape the cold for warmer temperatures is officially underway, but what’s the risk? COVID cases have dramatically dropped in many states, but Memphis health experts weigh in if now is the time to travel with your family.



After two years of the pandemic slamming the brakes on spring break travel, 2022 is looking to be bigger than ever.



For many families across Memphis and the Mid-South, they will likely be going on their first trip together since the Omicron variant wrecked the holiday.

Dr. Shirin Mazumder, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare, said they’ll be watching to see what impact Spring break will have on travelers.



“Well, I think our numbers are low enough here and the majority of the country where hopefully where spring break won’t have too much of an impact on our cases, but we do urge people to take caution,” Dr. Mazumber said.



On Thursday, the TSA decided to extend the federal mask mandate on all public transportation such as airplanes and buses until April 18th.



“Well, I think masking is still an important thing to do, especially in a crowded setting, especially in an indoor setting where the ventilation may not be great and where there may be a lot of people together,” Dr. Mazumber said.

Some health experts emphasize thinking about the following tips before traveling: consider community levels such as knowing how severe COVID is where you are going, evaluate family risk factors such as do any relatives have a weakened immune system and contact your child’s pediatrician to discuss your kid’s health and potential risks.



“We do want people to have a good time, but we do want people to remain careful, especially if they’re traveling with small kids who aren’t eligible to get vaccinated or high-risk family members,” Dr. Mazumber said.



You can find more tips for spring break travelers on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

