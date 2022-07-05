MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With temperatures nearing triple digits, it’s a good time to remind adults and kids there are ways to cool down all around Memphis.

The following splash pad and sprayground locations are freely available to the public and further below, are locations that have a cost associated with them.

FREE

Beale St. Landing: CLOSED

Civic Center Plaza at 125 North Main Street: CLOSED

Crosstown Concourse: Open and free.

David Carnes Park: Open and free.

Mud Island River Park: The Gulf of Mexico and Lake Pontchartrain splash pad are both open for splashing but not swimming according to the Memphis River Parks Partnership.

Peabody Park: Splash pad located on 712 Tanglewood.

Shelby Farms Park: Open and free on Tuesdays. One hour sessions begin on the hour starting at noon-5pm. Capacity is limited and admission is on a first come, first served basis.

Suggs Park: Open and free according to the City of Collierville.

Whitehaven: Splash pad located at 4318 Graceland.

COST

Children’s Museum: H20h! is open according to The Children’s Museum of Memphis. The cost is $5 additional to museum admission.

Memphis Zoo: Splash pad is not open as of 7/5 according to the Memphis Zoo.

Shelby Farms Park: Open daily. Reservations recommended. $10.95 for everyone 3 and up. (free on Tuesdays)

WC Johnson Park: Open but requires a pass according to the City of Collierville.