MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Daniel Roby is behind bars after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Frayser Sunday night.

Officers said Roby tried to pass a Chevy Impala headed eastbound on Chelsea when he hit and killed a pedestrian crossing the road. Police said Roby remained on the scene.

MPD also said he was intoxicated while driving at a high rate of speed down Chelsea Avenue and Bellevue Boulevard after midnight. Roby reportedly told police he had several drinks and smoked marijuana before the crash.

Police issued a field sobriety test and said Roby performed poorly. His blood was taken after a search warrant was issued in this case.

Roby has been charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, reckless driving, public intoxication, driving with a suspended license, financial responsibility and violation of vehicle registration law.

Roby is scheduled to appear in court on June 21.