MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police pulled over a speeding Chevy Camaro on Monday.

Memphis Police said that Cornelius Hawkins, 41, was speeding down I-240 and passing recklessly. Officers then made a traffic stop and spoke to Hawkins.

According to reports, while he was detained, he told police he was worried about going to jail.

Police then searched the vehicle and found multiple guns and drugs. MPD said they found two rifles, three handguns, marijuana, cocaine, a digital scale, marijuana grinder and loaded magazines.

Police said a check of the weapons indicated two of them were stolen and that Hawkins was a convicted felon.

Cornelius Hawkins has been charged with speeding, theft of property $1,000 or less (x2), being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, possession of a controlled substance: marijuana, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia (x3).